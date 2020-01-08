Truck transporting beer loses load on M1

A truck transporting beer lost its load on the M1 before the Malboro offramp on Wednesday morning.
It has been reported that only one lane is open as a result, and that traffic is steadily building up.
Motorists can expect heavy delays from the N1 South in Midrand.
JHB – M1 South (Update): Beer #TruckCrash before Marlboro Drive – HEAVY DELAYS from N1 South Midrand pic.twitter.com/XkWEPZgiFH
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 8, 2020
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the accident.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.