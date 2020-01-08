Accidents 8.1.2020 08:39 am

Truck transporting beer loses load on M1

Heavy delays are expected after a truck lost its load of beer. Image: Twitter/@TrafficSA

Motorists can expect heavy delays on the N1 South in Midrand.  

A truck transporting beer lost its load on the M1 before the Malboro offramp on Wednesday morning.

Image: Nari/Twitter

It has been reported that only one lane is open as a result, and that traffic is steadily building up.

Motorists can expect heavy delays from the N1 South in Midrand.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the accident.

