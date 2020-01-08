Truck transporting beer loses load on M1

A truck transporting beer lost its load on the M1 before the Malboro offramp on Wednesday morning.

It has been reported that only one lane is open as a result, and that traffic is steadily building up.

Motorists can expect heavy delays from the N1 South in Midrand.

JHB – M1 South (Update): Beer #TruckCrash before Marlboro Drive – HEAVY DELAYS from N1 South Midrand pic.twitter.com/XkWEPZgiFH — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 8, 2020

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the accident.

