Traffic officer hit by taxi discharged from hospital

North West traffic officials are investigating an accident which led to one of their own being hit by a taxi while on duty.

The provincial department of community safety and transport management’s spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said provincial inspector Sabata Paul Mahlatsi, from the Montshioa provincial traffic department, was on duty on the N18 between Lekoko and Madiba-a-Makgabana villages on Friday when the incident occurred.

“He was stopping the taxi and the driver obeyed. However, the vehicle behind the taxi was too close and hit it from behind. The momentum pushed the taxi forward and it hit the officer.

“Mahlatsi and two injured passengers from the taxi were taken to hospital. They were treated for slight injuries,” he said.

Mahlatsi was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

MEC Sello Lehari said they were happy that Mahlatsi is back and healing.

“It wasn’t the best way to start the year, but at times, things like these happen,” said Lehari.

Lehari pleaded with motorists to keep a safe following distance, drive safely and be responsible.

He issued a stern warning to all speeding drivers.

“Everyone on the road has a responsibility to arrive alive. Our officers are going to continue to be intolerant of any driver deviancy,” Lehari said.

Meanwhile, preliminary road fatalities statistics for 2019 in the province show that North West is still around 29% lower than the same period in 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.