Accidents 6.1.2020 02:02 pm

15 injured as taxi rolls on N3 outside Ladysmith

News24 Wire
15 injured as taxi rolls on N3 outside Ladysmith

File image. Photo: ER24

The critically and seriously injured were provided with pain relief medication before being taken to nearby hospitals for further care.

Fifteen people were injured on Monday morning after a taxi rolled on the N3 near the Bergville Toll Plaza.

The accident happened 20km outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had been dispatched to the scene shortly after 4am.

“A taxi was found upright on the side of the road after rolling from the opposite side of the highway. Several passengers had been ejected from the vehicle and were found lying in the fast lane.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that four people had sustained critical injuries, while 11 others had sustained minor to serious injuries,” Meiring said.

The victims were treated for their injuries, and the critically and seriously injured were provided with pain relief medication before being taken to nearby hospitals for further care.

This is the third accident involving a taxi in KZN in four days.

On Sunday, 10 people died when a mini-bus collided with a BMW sedan on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid.

On Friday, six women and one man died in a minibus taxi crash on the R102 between Umhlali and Salt Rock in Durban. The deceased were among 22 people travelling in a Toyota Quantum when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two seriously injured, woman airlifted after vehicles collide in Magaliesburg 4.1.2020
Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident 3.1.2020
Five killed in accidents in the Western Cape 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions

Crime Man, 30, arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder

Cricket England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

World US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran


today in print

Read Today's edition