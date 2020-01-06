Accidents 6.1.2020 09:50 am

KZN horror crash death toll rises

News24 Wire
KZN horror crash death toll rises

Image: iStock.

The fatal accident happened on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid at Bloedrivier.

The number of people who have died as a result of a horrific car crash in KwaZulu-Natal has increased to 10.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed four more people died overnight.

It was reported on Sunday that six people died on the scene and nine people were treated at the crash site before they were taken to various hospitals.

The fatal accident happened on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid, at Bloedrivier, KwaZulu-Natal.

“A Toyota minibus taxi and BMW light motor vehicle were involved in a head-on crash. Both vehicles caught alight and burnt, and as a result, eight persons from the minibus and two persons from the BMW were killed.

“An unknown number of injured persons will be confirmed later. It is alleged that one of the vehicles swerved out [to avoid] a pothole on the roadway,” Zwane said.

He said the police and RTMC officers would investigate the crash.

The accident comes just days after seven people died and 15 others were injured when a taxi rolled down an embankment in Umhlali, north of Durban.

On Christmas Eve, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula confirmed that 589 people had lost their lives on the roads over the festive season at that stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident 3.1.2020
KZN woman Zinhle Muthwa’s bruised body found 3.1.2020
Radio DJ legend Chilli M passes away 3.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions

Cricket England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

World US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran

Zille says white people not being called ‘Africans’ is part of a ‘campaign’ to ‘demonise minorities’


today in print

Read Today's edition