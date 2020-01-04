Accidents 4.1.2020 05:33 pm

Two seriously injured, woman airlifted after vehicles collide in Magaliesburg

News24 Wire
Two seriously injured, woman airlifted after vehicles collide in Magaliesburg

File image.

Two people required advanced life support to stabilise them while hydraulic tools were used to free them from their car.

Two women have sustained critical injuries after a collision on the R24, Rustenburg Road in Magaliesburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and a heavy-motor vehicle were involved in a collision,” Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Both women required advanced life support to stabilise them while hydraulic tools were used to free them from their car.

Once they were free, one woman was flown to hospital.

“Due to the nature of one of the patient’s injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance airlifted the most severely injured patient to a specialist facility for the care she required,” Herbst said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident 3.1.2020
Five killed in accidents in the Western Cape 2.1.2020
Man seriously injured after his car collides with truck in Vereeniging 27.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Independent Examinations Board faces threat to exams, matric certificates

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures


today in print

Read Today's edition