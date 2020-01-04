Two seriously injured, woman airlifted after vehicles collide in Magaliesburg

Two women have sustained critical injuries after a collision on the R24, Rustenburg Road in Magaliesburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and a heavy-motor vehicle were involved in a collision,” Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Both women required advanced life support to stabilise them while hydraulic tools were used to free them from their car.

Once they were free, one woman was flown to hospital.

“Due to the nature of one of the patient’s injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance airlifted the most severely injured patient to a specialist facility for the care she required,” Herbst said.

