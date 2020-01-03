Accidents 3.1.2020 09:10 pm

KZN worker loses fingers after hand gets stuck in machine

News24 Wire
Netcare 911. Image: Netcare 911

The man reportedly got his left hand stuck in a grinding machine.

A factory worker’s fingers were amputated in an accident in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday morning, Kwazulu-Natal paramedics said.

The man reportedly got his left hand stuck in a grinding machine, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“When emergency services arrived on the scene, the machine was immediately switched off to allow emergency personnel to safely treat the patient,” he added.

“Upon assessment, it was found the worker had lost four of his fingers and was in severe pain.”

He was given medication to ease the pain and rushed to hospital after fire and rescue officials dismantled the machine to free him.

