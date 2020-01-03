Accidents 3.1.2020 04:10 pm

Boy, 4, drowns in lagoon on KZN south coast

News24 Wire
Boy, 4, drowns in lagoon on KZN south coast

File photo: Netcare 911

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place on Thursday.

A four-year-old boy has drowned in a lagoon at Scottburgh Main Beach, KwaZulu-Natal paramedic services said on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place on Thursday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that bystanders found a 4-year-old male floating in the water. Lifeguards were alerted who, once on scene, started CPR.”

He said that paramedics had initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation.

“Sadly, the patient’s condition deteriorated, and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man drowned at the Salt Rock beach, north of Durban, while a 10-year-old girl drowned at a public swimming pool in Westville the day before, on New Year’s Day.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst on Thursday warned holidaymakers to be cautious when taking to the water this festive season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man, 20, drowns at Salt Rock beach in KZN 2.1.2020
Man drowns at Betty’s Bay on New Year’s Day, others rescued 2.1.2020
10-year-old girl drowns on New Year’s Day 1.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


today in print

Read Today's edition