Newlyweds seriously injured in Mossel Bay crash

Cornelle Carstens
The couple crashed into a vehicle after it made an unexpected U-turn. Image: Mossel Bay Advertiser

A 27-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife were travelling on their motorbike when a car unexpectedly made a U-turn, resulting in them crashing into the vehicle.

A young couple involved in a crash in Boland Park have been hospitalised, after breaking several bones, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.

According to a family member, a 27-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife were travelling on their motorbike when a car unexpectedly made a U-turn. The couple crashed into the car.

A case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated by Da Gamaskop SAPS.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder

