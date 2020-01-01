Accidents 1.1.2020 02:33 pm

Vehicle rollover in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaves seven injured

Citizen reporter
Picture: ER24.

A Toyota Avanza had crashed through the centre median and landed up on the opposite highway.

Seven people have been injured following a single-vehicle rollover on the N3 outside Balgowen, between Howick and Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Wednesday morning, ER24 has confirmed.

ER24 paramedics, Midlands EMS and another private service were on the scene at 9am to find many of the patients lying on the side of the road.

All the patients were adults and had suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, with one woman requiring advanced life support interventions. The seven patients were transported by the three emergency services on scene to Northdale, Greys, and Edendale hospitals for further care.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate were also on scene for further investigations.

