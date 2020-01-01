Vehicle rollover in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaves seven injured

Seven people have been injured following a single-vehicle rollover on the N3 outside Balgowen, between Howick and Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Wednesday morning, ER24 has confirmed.

ER24 paramedics, Midlands EMS and another private service were on the scene at 9am to find many of the patients lying on the side of the road.

A Toyota Avanza had crashed through the centre median and landed up on the opposite highway.

All the patients were adults and had suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, with one woman requiring advanced life support interventions. The seven patients were transported by the three emergency services on scene to Northdale, Greys, and Edendale hospitals for further care.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate were also on scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.