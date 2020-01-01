One dead, two injured after vehicle rollover on N2, Cape Town

An adult male has died and a young boy is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover on the N2 outside Khayelitsha in the early hours of this morning, ER24 has confirmed.

Three of the four occupants had been ejected from their light motor vehicle.

ER24, along with other services, was on the scene at 3.48am.

The traffic department closed off the freeway near the Baden Powell Drive exit as a result of the accident.

An adult male was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was unfortunately declared dead on the scene.

A boy, thought to be 13 years old, had suffered multiple critical injuries and was treated with advanced life support interventions to stabilise him before being transported to Groete Schuur Hospital for further care.

An adult female who had suffered moderate injuries was transported by Provincial emergency services to Tygerberg Hospital for further treatment.

The uninjured male driver was found walking around on the scene.

The Fire Department, as well as the South African Police Services, were also on the scene for further investigations.

