Three seriously injured in KZN New Year’s Day vehicle rollover

A fourth person is believed to have fled the scene.

Three people in their late 30s were seriously injured when they lost control and rolled their vehicle on the main road through Mpolweni Mission, near Albert Falls in KwaZulu-Natal at midday on Wednesday.

ER24 has confirmed that paramedics, as well as other private services, were on the scene at midday to find two women and one man lying on the ground outside the vehicle.

All three had suffered serious injuries and were treated with advanced life support interventions before being transported to both Edendale and Northdale Hospitals for further care.

The South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigations.

