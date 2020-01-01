Five dead after sedan and petrol tanker collide in Limpopo

A case of culpable homicide has been opened by the police in Westenburg following a collision between a petrol tanker and a Kia sedan on the N1 which left five people dead and another injured on Tuesday night, reports Polokwane Review.

This resulted in the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane being closed after the crash, about 5km from The Ranch Resort.

Four people died on the scene, and a fifth was taken to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to injuries sustained. All five deceased were occupants from the sedan, said police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The driver of the tanker sustained burn injuries after the tanker caught fire. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, he added.

According to police, reports indicate that the sedan with five occupants which was travelling in a northerly direction swerved into the opposite lane (south-bound) and collided head-on with the tanker which was travelling in a southerly direction.

The exact cause of the collision will however be determined through ongoing investigations, Mojapelo said.

The identities of the deceased are still unknown at this stage.

