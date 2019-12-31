Accidents 31.12.2019 09:31 pm

News24 Wire
Tragedy for North West family after missing child found dead

The police issued an urgent appeal to help find little Rabi Mwale who was last seen near Pudimoe High School in Vryburg on Sunday.

A three-year-old boy who went missing while walking his dog in a North West town on Sunday has drowned.

Multiple search parties looked for him, including the dog and horse units, while the police issued appeals to the public for any sightings.

However, Captain Ernest Monname, who had been hoping to find him safe, broke the news on Tuesday that Rabi had drowned in a nearby river.

