M1 bridge repairs to start next year

City staff at the site of the collapse at the M1 South Bridge at the Booysen off ramp, South of Johannesburg, 26 December 2019 | Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The part of the road that has been damaged has been cordoned off.

Repairs on the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg will start in January, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has confirmed.

JRA stated that repairs, which could have started sooner, will commence in January due to contractors who are closed for the holidays.

General Manager for JRA Siyabonga Nodu told SABC news: “We could’ve done it sooner and we would have wanted to do it sooner but as you would know we have a situation where the contractors have closed and also the service providers have closed.

“However, our standby teams are the ones that are doing all the work at the current moment but its interim work to ensure the safety of road users under the bridge. Above the bridge, there is really nothing wrong with the structure. The road should be used as it was used before.”

JRA has assured motorists that the bridge is safe to use following displaced paving blocks that were found under the bridge, a result of recent heavy rain.

An image of the part of the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg, that has collapsed | Image: David Tembe @AsktheChiefJMPD via Twitter

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

