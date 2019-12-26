Accidents 26.12.2019 11:52 am

Part of M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp collapses

Citizen reporter
An image of the part of the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg, that has collapsed | Image: David Tembe @AsktheChiefJMPD via Twitter

Engineers are to be sent to assess the damage.

Johannesburg Metro Police say part of the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg, has collapsed, Alberton Record reports.

According to Xolani Fihla, Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, the collapse compromised the safety of the bridge. However, the bridge is still open to traffic.

Fihla has urged motorists to drive with caution when they use the off-ramp. “Part of the structure under the M1 south Booysens off-ramp has broken off and it has compromised the safety of the bridge above. At the moment the traffic is flowing smoothly and the JMPD officers are on the scene.”

Engineers are to be sent to assess the damage. Fihla says police are monitoring the situation.

“Johannesburg Roads Agency has been contacted to come and assess the damage and if necessary to go-ahead to close the section of the bridge.”

