Thirteen injured after taxis collide in Greenside

The scene of a taxi collision in Greenside on Sunday morning. Image: Arrive Alive website/ER24

Two taxis crashed on Barry Hertzhog Avenue in Greenside on Sunday morning.

ER24 attended to the scene of a taxi crash on Bary Hertzhog Avenue and Sabie Road in Greenside, Johannesburg on Sunday morning. 

Upon arrival, paramedics found most of the patients walking around at the scene. However, two people sustained serious injures, with the rest sustaining moderate injuries, said ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen. 

ER24 paramedics and City of Johannesburg emergency services attended to the patients before they were transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police were at the scene to conduct investigations into the cause of the collision.

