Two men were fatally injured after being hit by a train in Arbor, Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.

ER24 reports that when paramedics arrived at the scene, two men were found lying on the train tracks.

They had both sustained fatal injuries, with paramedics declaring them dead at the scene.

Circumstances leading to the deaths are not yet known, but authorities were at the scene to investigate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.