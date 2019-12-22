Accidents 22.12.2019 07:34 am

Two dead, 40 injured in Pietermaritzburg, Potchefstroom crashes 

News24 Wire
Three people were killed and eleven others were injured following a collision between a bakkie and a taxi on the R53 just outside of Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon. Image: Arrive Alive/ER24

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a crash involving a bakkie and a taxi in Potch, while 29 people were injured when a taxi overturned in Pietermaritzburg.

Almost 30 people have been injured when a taxi rolled over in Hela Hela outside Richmond, Pietermartizburg on Saturday.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

The injuries of the 29 people range from minor to moderate, according to ER24.

When paramedics arrived on scene, a bystander was found administering first aid to the injured.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found twenty-nine patients at the scene.

“Two had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital while the rest were transported by ER24 and various other medical services,” ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Meanwhile, in Potchefstroom, three people were killed and eleven others injured in a collision between a bakkie and a taxi on the R53 on Friday afternoon.

The scene of the crash in Potchefstoom. Image: Arrive Alive/ER24

While the circumstances of the collision are unknown, ER24 said police were investigating.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 12H00, they found a taxi in the road and a bakkie off the roadway,” van Huyssteen said.

The three sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

Six others sustained critical injuries, and five more were left with moderate injuries.

“ER24 as well as EMRS treated and stabilised the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care,” van Huyssteen said.

