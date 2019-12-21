Accidents 21.12.2019 01:07 pm

Seven dead, including two children, in horror KZN crash

News24 Wire
Seven dead, including two children, in horror KZN crash

KwaZulu-Natal EMS. File image: Twitter/@@robz_mckenzie

The driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment, killing seven and injuring 15.

Seven people – including two children – have died and 15 more were injured when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle at around 04:00 on Saturday morning.

The taxi crashed into an embankment on the R56 between Umzimkhulu and Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie called the crash “serious and tragic”.

“At around 04:00 [on Saturday] morning paramedics from KZN emergency medical services responded to the scene. A minibus had left the road and crashed into an embankment coming to rest in what is believed to be a river or small body of water.

“Paramedics found that, tragically, seven people, including two small boys, had sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics worked together to treat 15 patients for injuries ranging from critical to minor.”

McKenzie said patients were transported to local hospitals where they were being treated for various injuries.

The taxi was believed to be en route to Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape from Johannesburg.

McKenzie said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Holidaymakers urged to drive with caution as traffic piles up at N3 tolls 21.12.2019
One killed, seven injured in KZN vehicle rollover 21.12.2019
Taps have been running dry for almost six years in KZN’s eMondlo, say residents 20.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition