Accidents 21.12.2019 10:42 am

Pedestrian killed in vehicle knock-down on N12 near Westonaria

News24 Wire
Pedestrian killed in vehicle knock-down on N12 near Westonaria

The scene of the pedestrian knock-down in Westonaria. Image: Arrive Alive/ER24

A man believed to be in his 50s was knocked down by a car on Friday night, and was declared dead at the scene.

A man, believed to be 57 years old, was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on the West Rand on Friday night.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 20:30, they found the man lying in the middle of the road.

“Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” Van Huyssteen said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations,” Van Huyssteen said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Mysterious’ death of pod of hippos in Kruger Park being investigated 13.12.2019
Hartbeespoort man trapped in car dies during floods 10.12.2019
32-year-old man drowns in Cape Town 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition