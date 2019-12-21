Accidents 21.12.2019 09:39 am

One killed, seven injured in KZN vehicle rollover

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

Paramedics found a vehicle lying on its roof in the fast lane, with all the patients found outside of the vehicle.

One person has been killed and seven others injured following a single-vehicle rollover on the N3 Colenso/Winterton interchange on Friday evening.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 19:00, they found another medical service already in attendance.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found a vehicle lying on its roof in the fast lane. All the patients were found outside of the vehicle.

One man was found with fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Seven others were found to have sustained moderate to serious injuries. ER24, as well as various medical services at the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene.”

