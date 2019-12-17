Accidents 17.12.2019 09:00 am

Jaws of life used to free six from wreckage after swerving for cow in the road

Six people had to be cut from their mangled vehicle after the driver lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in to avoid hitting a dead cow in the road.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the incident took place on Monday at around 11pm on R61 national road just before Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle swerved to avoid a dead cow in the road, losing control in the process,” Herbst said.

Medics assessed the scene and found that the vehicle with six occupants had come to rest down an embankment.

“One person had sustained serious injuries, three people had sustained moderate injuries and two people had sustained minor injuries,” said Herbst.

The patients were treated on scene while the fire and rescue services used the jaws of life to free them from the wreckage.

“All six patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by private ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

