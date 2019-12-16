Accidents 16.12.2019 11:23 am

Two killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Mpumalanga

News24 Wire
Two killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Mpumalanga

Picture: Supplied

Two people were killed, and 22 others injured following a bus accident in Kranspoort, just outside of Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Monday morning, paramedic services said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 09:00, they found another medical service at the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Monday.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were … declared dead at the scene.”

She said 22 people were assessed and treated at the scene near Loskop Dam before being transported to the hospital.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four children, adult killed after vehicle tears apart in Centurion crash 7.12.2019
Deputy principal of Boksburg High School dies in cycling accident 2.12.2019
Motorbike accident leaves man critical 1.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about

Personal Finance How to make R1m out of R100K on stocks in just two years – but it’s risky

Government How SA has squeezed options for migrants over 25 years

Sex Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in South Africa

Travel Avoiding the holiday madness


today in print

Read Today's edition