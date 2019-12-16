Two killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Mpumalanga

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 09:00, they found another medical service at the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Monday.

Cream Tours bus from Durban headed for Harare involved in a fatal accident this morning. Bus overturned near Loskop Dam in Middleburg, Mpumalanga. One reported death at the moment and several injuries. pic.twitter.com/YurVM2JQ7S — Zim Around ???????? (@ZimAround) December 16, 2019

Upon further assessment, paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were … declared dead at the scene.”

She said 22 people were assessed and treated at the scene near Loskop Dam before being transported to the hospital.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.