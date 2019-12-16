Accidents 16.12.2019 08:38 am

Boy, 12, drowns at excavation site in the East Rand

News24 Wire
Boy, 12, drowns at excavation site in the East Rand

File photo: ER24

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends at an excavation site in the East Rand, Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell paramedics and Delta 1 divers and search and rescue arrived on scene at around 17:55.

The boys had been swimming at the site near Adullam Mission, outside Evander which had filled up with water following heavy rains the province last week. After police were informed they alerted emergency services.

The boy’s friends sought help after realising he had drowned.

“The distressed boy’s parents were on scene as well. SAPS diver Sgt Nagel and Andries Lee from Delta 1 managed to recover the body and ER24, unfortunately, declared the boy dead on the scene,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fochville worker dies as trench collapses, leaving him under nine tons of sand for five hours 27.11.2019
Abandoned newborn boy found alive in Plessislaer, KZN 24.11.2019
Three injured after truck ploughs into Meyerton home 6.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about

Personal Finance How to make R1m out of R100K on stocks in just two years – but it’s risky

Government How SA has squeezed options for migrants over 25 years

Sex Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in South Africa

Travel Avoiding the holiday madness


today in print

Read Today's edition