11.12.2019

WATCH: Bus on fire on N1 near William Nicol

Citizen reporter
The bus currently on fire on the N1 near William Nicol. Image: Twitter/@Abramjee

Motorists can expect heavy delays on the N1 North and South.

A bus transporting passengers is currently on fire on the N1 highway near William Nicol.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, no injuries have been reported and passengers were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services are currently battling the blaze, despite the fire having occurred about an hour ago.

Motorists can expect heavy delays with traffic being diverted through William Nicol, past Witkoppen and Rivonia Road, and back onto the N1, Minnaar said.

If possible, alternative routes should be utilised.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

