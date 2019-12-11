WATCH: Bus on fire on N1 near William Nicol

A bus transporting passengers is currently on fire on the N1 highway near William Nicol.

N1 South near William Nicol JHB. pic.twitter.com/UyXfgihfM7 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 11, 2019

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, no injuries have been reported and passengers were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services are currently battling the blaze, despite the fire having occurred about an hour ago.

Motorists can expect heavy delays with traffic being diverted through William Nicol, past Witkoppen and Rivonia Road, and back onto the N1, Minnaar said.

If possible, alternative routes should be utilised.

JHB – N1 North: BURNING VEHICLE at William Nicol Drive – HEAVY QUEUE building – exit at Malibongwe Drive to avoid pic.twitter.com/JjVebpnBKU — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 11, 2019

JHB – N1 Highway (Update): #BusFire at William Nicol Drive: Northbound CLOSED, Southbound HEAVY pic.twitter.com/NGkw9ebknZ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 11, 2019

Situation right now on the N1 North bound to Pretoria just past William Nicol. Traffic is standing still on both sides of the highway… pic.twitter.com/wvuqFc85UR — Mandla (@mandlamajivolo) December 11, 2019

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

