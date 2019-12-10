Hartebeespoort man trapped in car dies during floods

A Hartbeespoort man died tragically when he was trapped in his car which it was swept off a low water bridge in Broederstroom, Hartbeespoort on Sunday night, reports Kormorant.

He managed to help his wife escape from the car before it was swept away.

“The man and his wife were returning home around 20:30 when the water swept them off the low lying bridge on a tributary of the Crocodile River close to the Estate D’ Afrique. It is believed that the husband managed to break the window and helped his wife to escape through it before the car was swept away, with him trapped inside.

“The woman managed to reach the river bank and asked for help at a nearby house where residents activated their panic alarm,” said Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander.

The NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam Swift Water Rescue team, SRRU (Strategic Response Rescue Unit), NECSA ambulance services, the police, Eagle Towing, community policing forum members and the police dive unit responded.

“During a search the vehicle was found about 300 meters downstream submerged under water. The vehicle had turned upside down and the response teams rigged a rope system across the river. Despite the fast flowing water, the NSRI swift water rescue swimmers reached the vehicle and were able to confirm that one person remained in the vehicle”

Police divers were deployed and they recovered the man from the vehicle. Paramedics declared the man deceased on the scene.

“During the operation Eagle Towing members and their resources provided vital assistance,” Crewe said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

In an operation coordinated by police, the vehicle was recovered from the river on Monday morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.