Accidents 9.12.2019 02:15 pm

Three children, teenager die in fatal Limpopo collision

CNS reporter
The scene of Sunday's crash. Photos: Supplied

A further 17 occupants sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Three children and a teenager died when a light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R101 road near Mookgophong over the weekend, reports Polokwane Review.

Spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the Kia LDV overturned on the R101 Hakdoring road at around 05:00 on Sunday morning.

The deceased include a 14-year girl, a two-year-old boy and two girls both aged seven years old. A further six passengers were critically injured and eight sustained serious injuries. Three occupants, including the driver, sustained minor injuries.

All injured were transported to the Voortrekker Hospital in Mokopane.

Photo: Supplied

Moremi-Taueatsoala said all occupants were reportedly from Zimbabwe.

The exact cause of the incident will be determined through a police investigation, however, fatigue has not been ruled out.

