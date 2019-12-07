Accidents 7.12.2019 03:52 pm

Four children, adult killed after vehicle tears apart in Centurion crash

News24 Wire
Four children, adult killed after vehicle tears apart in Centurion crash

Picture: ER24

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

An adult and four children were killed “in a horrific collision” in Centurion on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

When emergency services arrived at the N14 near the Wierda onramp around 14:00, they found “one of the vehicles completely torn apart”, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

“All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Paramedics found that four young children and an adult had succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

Two women from the same vehicle and the male driver from the second vehicle were moderately injured.

Vermaak said authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three retired teachers die in Durban crash 5.12.2019
One dead in KZN helicopter crash 5.12.2019
Two dead after light aircraft crash in Plettenberg Bay 3.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition