Northern suburbs plunged into more darkness after substation explodes

Bryanston and surrounding areas in Johannesburg were plunged into even more power outage pain amid load shedding from Eskom after the Brynorth substation explosion, City Power said in a statement on Saturday.

A feederboard at Brynorth had blown up, the service provider said, providing pictures of photos showing serious damage apparently being repaired.

#BrynorthOutage Our technicians are currently on site and ETR will only be given after technicians have determined the extent of the damage^GR pic.twitter.com/5jPwiuzSV5 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 7, 2019

Bryanston, Morningside, River Club, Douglasdale and surrounding areas have been affected.

“Traffic will also be affected, as most parts of William Nicol through Bryanston remain off,” City Power said.

An update would be given once technicians had determined the extent of the damage, City Power tweeted before noon.

