Four miners feared dead at Orkney mine after rockfall

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have confirmed that five workers were trapped after a rockfall, but one was rescued shortly after the incident and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The workers were no longer responding to rescuers on Saturday morning, however, NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told News24, leading to fears that they may now be in a critical condition or worse.

“The mine workers have stopped responding to communications, which is a major concern,” he told News24.

Efforts to save the miners were continuing without rest, NUM president Joseph Montisetse told eNCA.

Four workers died after being trapped in a shaft at the same mine as the result of a seismic incident in the town on 22 July. The bodies were subsequently recovered.

Up until 23 September 2019, there were already 35 fatalities in South Africa’s mining industry, according to data compiled by the Minerals Council. This was a decrease from previous years, though the mining industry has also been contracting and shedding jobs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.