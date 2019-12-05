Accidents 5.12.2019 05:57 pm

Three retired teachers die in Durban crash

News24 Wire
Three retired teachers die in Durban crash

File photo.

The passenger in the front seat of the bakkie was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life.

Three men who had recently retired were killed after a truck T-boned the vehicle they were passengers in on Thursday afternoon.

According to Rescue Care, five men were in a bakkie in Durban Central when they were hit by a truck on the corner of NMR Avenue and Battery Beach Road. The truck then went through a fence and stopped about 100 metres away.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that three men in the back seat of the bakkie had sustained major injuries.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

Jamieson added that the three men were teachers and had recently retired.

The passenger in the front seat of the bakkie was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life.

“He was then carefully extricated from the vehicle on a specialised board before being transported through to hospital,” said Jamieson.

“The driver of the bakkie had also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital. The truck driver was not injured in the collision.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One dead in KZN helicopter crash 5.12.2019
Two dead after light aircraft crash in Plettenberg Bay 3.12.2019
WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass 2.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition