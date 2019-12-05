One dead in KZN helicopter crash

The pilot of a crop-spraying helicopter believed to have been spraying pesticides over a nearby farm has died, after hitting power lines and crashing between eShowe and Sundumbili, reports Zululand Observer.

According to TimesLIVE, IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst told the publication the helicopter is still on fire.

Details are sketchy at this stage, but emergency services, including IPSS Medical Rescue, are on the scene.

A pilot has been killed after his helicopter crashed near Eshowe, KZN, this morning. @IPSSRescue’s Paul Herbst says the man was declared dead by paramedics when they arrived. pic.twitter.com/QHgpNPNqJU — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) December 5, 2019

Paramedics declared the pilot deceased at the scene.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

