One dead in KZN helicopter crash

Citizen reporter and Tamlyn Jolly
The scene of the helicopter crash. Image: Twitter/@DasenThathiah

Paramedics declared the pilot deceased at the scene.

The pilot of a crop-spraying helicopter believed to have been spraying pesticides over a nearby farm has died, after hitting power lines and crashing between eShowe and Sundumbili, reports Zululand Observer.

According to TimesLIVE, IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst told the publication the helicopter is still on fire.

Details are sketchy at this stage, but emergency services, including IPSS Medical Rescue, are on the scene.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

