One dead after light aircraft crash in Plettenberg Bay

Yolandé Stander
On the scene at Plettenberg Bay Airport. Photo: Supplied

The crash took place on Monday evening, the cause of which is not yet known.

One person was killed when a light aircraft crashed near Plettenberg Bay Airport on Monday evening, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

When the crash occurred, another occupant was in a critical condition. The patient’s status is not currently known.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find two individuals trapped in the wreckage, one of which passed away.

The scene of the crash on Monday night. Image: Supplied

It is also not yet clear what caused the crash.

The wreckage of the aircraft is currently in the Plettenberg Bay Airport Business Park.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

