One dead after light aircraft crash in Plettenberg Bay

One person was killed when a light aircraft crashed near Plettenberg Bay Airport on Monday evening, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

When the crash occurred, another occupant was in a critical condition. The patient’s status is not currently known.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find two individuals trapped in the wreckage, one of which passed away.

It is also not yet clear what caused the crash.

The wreckage of the aircraft is currently in the Plettenberg Bay Airport Business Park.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

