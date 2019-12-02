Accidents 2.12.2019 12:17 pm

Deputy principal of Boksburg High School dies in cycling accident

Ntombikayise Sibeko
Deputy principal of Boksburg High School dies in cycling accident

Janine Hopkins was the deputy principal at Boksburg High School. Image: Facebook

Janine Hopkins and her friend, Frans Duys, died after being struck by a taxi in Isando while cycling on November 30.

Teachers at Boksburg High School are mourning the sudden death of their colleague, Janine Hopkins, who was the deputy principal at the school.

Hopkins and her friend, Frans Duys, died after being struck by a taxi in Isando while cycling on November 30, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Hopkins was a teacher at Boksburg High for 30 years.

According to a press release released by the school, they shared that Hopkins made a positive difference in the lives of all she encountered and would be greatly missed.

They shared their condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and learners – both past and present.

