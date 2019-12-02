WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

A fiery collision between two fuel tankers at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night has resulted in heavy Monday morning traffic.

According to Traffic SA, motorists travelling from the Tugela Plaza towards the pass have been adversely affected by the crash.

KZN – N3 North: #TankerFire on Van Reenens Pass (Update): HEAVY QUEUE from Tugela plaza side going towards the pass – all traffic using southbound lanes to pass the scene pic.twitter.com/mzqu8Vr3fm — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 2, 2019

VAN REENENS PASS : 2 FUEL TANKERS COLLIDED SENDING FUEL IN ALL DIRECTIONS& THEN THE EXPLOSION WITH MORE VEHICLES BEING BURNT FROM THE RUNNING FUEL. AVOID!!! pic.twitter.com/7VJ9rFkIk6 — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 1, 2019

KZN UPDATE: N3 Van Reenens Pass.

2 truck accident

TANKER on fire

Services on scene. EXPECT HEAVY DELAYS. ROAD WILL POSSIBLY BE CLOSED FOR A LONG TIME. https://t.co/9YxSeEcCCf pic.twitter.com/DXVz1oERds — CrimeWatch24 PH✪ENIX (@CrimeWatch24) December 1, 2019

News, Accidents, Robberies and Incidents (NARI) reported on Monday morning that according to an early morning update by the N3 Toll Concession, five trucks were involved in the crash.

01h41 02/12 #N3Alert #VehicleFireUpdate: N3-6X 51.0S DurbanBound near Pyraminds Motel at #VanReenenPass. 5 Trucks involved. Clean- up is in progress and traffic still stacked on scene. Your patience will be highly appreciated. Thank you. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 1, 2019

The update added that clean-up operations are currently underway, but that motorists will still be queuing in the area. There has not yet been any indication of how long the clean-up efforts will take.

No criminal activity has been reported.

It is not yet clear if anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

