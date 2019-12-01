Accidents 1.12.2019 09:27 am

Motorbike accident leaves man critical

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

A 32-year-old man was left critical on Saturday morning after his bike rear-ended a light motor vehicle on Jean Avenue in Lyttelton.

“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find a man lying next to his motorbike in the middle of the road. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition,” spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday.

The man was subsequently treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

