Motorbike accident leaves man critical

“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find a man lying next to his motorbike in the middle of the road. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition,” spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday.

The man was subsequently treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

