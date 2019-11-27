PE woman seriously injured as truck lands on top of her car

A Port Elizabeth woman was seriously injured in a freak accident after a truck landed on top of her car on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg the truck driver had parked in Potgieter Street, Parsons Hill, and went to fetch his child from a primary school in the area.

“When he returned to his truck, he noticed it was no longer parked where he left it.

“He then noticed that the truck had rolled forward and collided with an Opel Adam that was travelling on Diaz Road,” said Van Rensburg.

Netcare911 arrived on the scene “and found that a 26-year-old woman, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support”.

The emergency service said hydraulic tools had to be used to free the patient from the wreckage. She was treated and stabilised on the scene.

The woman was then transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police have opened a case of reckless/negligent driving and it is currently under investigation, added Van Rensburg.

