Man seriously injured after falling 10 metres off a wall in Camps Bay

News24 Wire
A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured on Monday afternoon when he fell approximately 10 metres off a wall in Bali Bay in Camps Bay.

ER24 paramedics, Community Medics, the NSRI and the Western Cape EMS Rescue arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 to find the man lying at the bottom of the wall.

Medics made their way down to the patient and assessed him, finding that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication.

The Western Cape EMS Rescue set up a rope-rescue system to hoist the man to the roadside.

Once complete, the man was transported to New Somerset Provincial Hospital for further care.

