Accidents 26.11.2019 07:42 am

Four injured in alleged explosion at factory in Sandton

News24 Wire
Four injured in alleged explosion at factory in Sandton

File photo: ER24

Four people were left injured on Monday afternoon, one of them critically, following an alleged explosion at a factory in Wynberg, Sandton.

ER24 paramedics, along with City of Johannesburg Fire Services and another service, arrived at the factory to find two patients outside the factory while several others were inside the factory.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous burn wounds and was in a critical condition while three others had sustained minor to moderate burn wounds.”

The medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baboon roaming northern Joburg captured at Sandton hotel 12.11.2019
Social media shares baboon’s journey through Joburg’s northern suburbs 11.11.2019
Man, woman left critically injured in Dube explosion 3.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday