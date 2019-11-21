Gauteng public transport MEC calls urgent meeting with Putco over string of bus accidents

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has called an urgent meeting with bus service operator Putco over a series of accidents in the province.

The meeting comes after three Putco buses were involved in separate accidents on Moloto Road on Wednesday.

Another accident involving a Putco bus was reported on Thursday morning on the same road.

Mamabolo is expected to hold an urgent meeting with Putco management on Thursday to discuss the increasing number of accidents involving their buses on the notorious Moloto Road.

Many lives have been lost on the road linking Pretoria and Mpumalanga.

“Preliminary reports indicate that all the four buses lost control, injuring one driver and four passengers. The injured passengers have been admitted in various hospitals.

“While the details of the accidents are still sketchy, I have summoned Putco management to account for the rise in the spate of accidents involving their buses. It cannot be right that our commuters continue to be subjected to these traumatic events and loss of lives. It is totally unacceptable,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo wished the injured a speedy recovery and urged motorists to be extra cautious when driving in rainy conditions.

