Nine dead in head-on collision in Limpopo

Hoedspruit police are investigating a case of culpable homicide in which nine people perished following a head-on collision involving two motor vehicles along the R531 road towards Swadini, reports Letaba Herald.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon.

“It is alleged that a Toyota bakkie 4×4 single cab travelling from Swadini direction collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza travelling from the direction of Hoespruit.

“During this collision, eight people died instantly, two were transported to hospital for medical treatment. One of them later succumbed to the injuries,” said Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo.

Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the SAPS were also summoned to the scene after the discovery of a consignment of buckets full of snake skins, dried star fish, dried crabs and other dead marine animals.

“They were apparently carried in the back of the bakkie. Investigations into their origin are unfolding,” said Mojapelo.

It is not yet established how many people were inside each vehicle, and the process of identifying the deceased is still underway.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and police investigations are ongoing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.