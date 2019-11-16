Accidents 16.11.2019 12:14 pm

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lance Grootboom and family involved in bad accident

Charles Cilliers
The vehicle in which Lance Grootboom and three others had been travelling. Picture: Supplied

Details around what happened to the vehicle and its occupants were still being clarified on Saturday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lance Grootboom of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and several others were involved in a severe road accident on Saturday morning.

Details around it are still unclear, but Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels wrote on Facebook that Grootboom, his wife Nadia, and two other ACDP members had “been in a terrible accident en route to a meeting in East London”.

“By the Grace of God they are all alive, conscious and are being treated in a hospital close by. I can confirm that there were no other vehicles involved.”

Called for comment, ACDP spokesperson Keeno Petersen confirmed the accident and that all four of them had been taken to the Nompumelelo District Hospital for treatment.

He would provide updates on their condition as soon as he had it.

Grootboom is the ACDP’s sole councillor in the metro.

