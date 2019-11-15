Driver killed after truck crashes into house in Durban

A man succumbed to his extensive injuries after the truck he was driving crashed into a house on the corner of Battersea Avenue and Anyards Road in the Reservoir Hills vicinity in Durban on Thursday afternoon, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Rescue Care paramedics team responded to the scene of the serious crash just after 5.25pm.

Upon arrival, paramedics established that the truck had left the roadway before crashing into the house.

Occupants in front of the truck were trapped in the wreckage.

“Unfortunately, the driver had sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead at the scene,” said operations director of Rescue Care, Garrith Jamieson.

Paramedics used the Jaws of Life to free the entrapped patients.

Once extricated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

There were also four occupants in the back of the truck who sustained injuries.

Jamieson confirmed that they were treated at the scene before being transported to a medical facility.

“No one in the house was injured. The cause of the accident remains unknown, however, the police, who were in attendance, will be investigating further,” he concluded.

