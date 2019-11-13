Tourist critically injured by giraffe in KNP dies in hospital

A Swiss tourist who was in a critical condition after a giraffe fell on top of a safari vehicle at the Kruger National Park on Sunday has died, says SANParks.

On Sunday, a taxi carrying visitors was involved in an accident south of Mopani.

According to SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla, a taxi hit the giraffe and it fell on top of the safari vehicle which was following the taxi.

The vehicle was carrying two Swiss nationals.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital after being stabilised at the scene.

Two people in the taxi were treated for minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Phaahla confirmed the tourist had died due to his injuries.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family during this period.”

Phaahla added the incident was being investigated by the police.

