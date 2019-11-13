Joburg city extends condolences to family of man who fell from building

A man who fell to his death from a City of Johannesburg building on Monday was laid to rest on Tuesday, spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane confirmed on Wednesday.

Details of the man who plummeted to his death remain unknown, although Modingoane confirmed to The Citizen that the family was now aware of his untimely death. He said the man was not an employee of the City of Johannesburg as earlier reported, but was from the South African Cities Network.

The city has offered condolences to the family of the man presumed to be of Muslim heritage. Modingoane said details of what happened on the day – when the man fell from the building – were still sketchy and were subject to a police investigation.

Police were investigating an inquest docket at the Hillbrow police station.

Preliminary information on the man’s death was that he fell from the building’s 14th floor. It is still unclear what could have led to his fatal fall. The incident happened after 12pm on Monday, with messages sent to staff shortly afterwards, a City of Joburg employee confirmed.

The city would not confirm if the man committed suicide or was pushed out of the building, but said more information would be released once police had concluded the investigations.

