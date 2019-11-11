Man hit by car while asking motorists for wedding money in Pretoria

A 34-year-old Montana resident is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a car on Saturday afternoon, in Annlin, Pretoria, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Jannie van Niekerk suffered a shattered left arm and torn ligaments in his right leg as a result of the accident which happened around 4pm, according to his fiancée, Anelle Scholtz.

Van Niekerk was struck on the corner of Sefako Makgatho Drive and Parsley Street while moving between the cars requesting money from motorists for his upcoming wedding.

“We held my baby shower earlier on Saturday, and Jannie and his friends went out at about 2.45pm,” Scholtz, who is six months pregnant, said.

“He had apparently been in the road and had gotten money from a motorist when he turned around to move to another car.

“This was when he got hit.”

Scholtz said Van Niekerk was lying unconscious on the road when a stranger stopped “to pray for him”.

“He woke up shortly after that,” she said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find Van Niekerk still lying on the ground, according to a statement by local emergency service Medi-Edge.

“He had sustained serious injuries including multiple fractures,” Medi-Edge said in a statement.

“Police were on the scene to investigate the exact cause of the accident.”

Van Niekerk was stabilised and rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon.

“The neurologist still has to see him but he is awake and speaking to us,” said Scholtz.

“Our wedding date is set for 14 December, and he will be there no matter what.

“He has always been a strong man.”

