Two killed in morning KZN collision

Two people have been declared dead following a head-on collision on Sunday morning in the area between Umdloti and Waterloo, north of Durban, according to paramedic services.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said the crash on the M27 involved a minibus taxi and a light delivery vehicle.

“Paramedics found that five people in total were ejected from the car and taxi. Multiple other occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Sadly, two have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said all patients would be transported to various hospitals for further care.

