Accidents 6.11.2019 12:32 pm

Three injured after truck ploughs into Meyerton home

Citizen reporter
Three injured after truck ploughs into Meyerton home

The scene of a truck that ploughed into a residential home in Meyerton on Tuesday morning. Image: ER24 website

Three men were found trapped in the truck, and have been transported to hospital for further medical attention.

ER24 paramedics and Midvaal Fire Services arrived at a house in Meyerton to find that a truck had smashed into the side of the residence. Three men were found lying trapped inside the cab of the vehicle, reports ER24.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement: “Midvaal Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the entrapped men from the vehicle. Once freed, medics assessed the men and found that two had sustained moderate injuries while the third man had sustained serious injuries.”

The men were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured man provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to Kopanong and Sebokeng Provincial Hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five injured in petrol bomb attack on Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town 31.10.2019
Biker killed, several injured in crash involving bakkie 25.10.2019
Three, including child, dead after crashing into truck at petrol station 12.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition