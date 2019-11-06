Three injured after truck ploughs into Meyerton home

ER24 paramedics and Midvaal Fire Services arrived at a house in Meyerton to find that a truck had smashed into the side of the residence. Three men were found lying trapped inside the cab of the vehicle, reports ER24.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement: “Midvaal Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the entrapped men from the vehicle. Once freed, medics assessed the men and found that two had sustained moderate injuries while the third man had sustained serious injuries.”

The men were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured man provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to Kopanong and Sebokeng Provincial Hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.