Five female learners killed after bakkie rolls in horror Limpopo crash

Five female learners died instantly when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R574 road between Groblersdal and Mpudulle on Tuesday, reports Polokwane Review.

It is alleged the driver of a Nissan NP200 bakkie lost control of the vehicle near the Matrompi bridge.

The vehicle rolled several times and all five learners, aged between 15 and 18, were killed instantly. The driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, said police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo.

All five deceased were learners at Mashego Secondary School in Monsterlus.

It is further alleged the learners were hitchhiking next to the local filling station and were given a lift by the driver of the bakkie.

They were making their way from school to their respective homes in Sephaku and Kgaphamadi villages, Mojapelo added.

The deceased have since been identified as Beauty Motsweni and Pearl Rakgalakane, who resided in Sephaku, and Lucy Monareng, Chantel Monareng, and Karabo Mogoaneng, who lived in Kgaphamadi.

The police in Hlogotlou outside Groblersdal have opened a case of culpable homicide. Investigations into the exact cause of the incident are ongoing.

