Man drowns in dam outside Potchefstroom

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

‘It is understood that the man’s friend had retrieved his body.’

A man believed to be in his 60s was found dead following an apparent drowning in a dam outside Potchefstroom in the North West on Sunday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene at around 17.37pm and found the man’s body on the edge of the dam.

Meiring said after an assessment, it was established that he showed no signs of life and was declared dead.

“It is understood that the man’s friend had retrieved his body.”

More details surrounding the incident were not yet known, added Meiring.

